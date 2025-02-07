$1000 Invested In Insulet 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Insulet PODD has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 13.19% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 24.33%. Currently, Insulet has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion.

Buying $1000 In PODD: If an investor had bought $1000 of PODD stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $9,006.68 today based on a price of $283.08 for PODD at the time of writing.

Insulet's Performance Over Last 10 Years

