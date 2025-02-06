In today's fast-paced and highly competitive business world, it is crucial for investors and industry followers to conduct comprehensive company evaluations. In this article, we will delve into an extensive industry comparison, evaluating Meta Platforms META in relation to its major competitors in the Interactive Media & Services industry. By closely examining key financial metrics, market standing, and growth prospects, our objective is to provide valuable insights and highlight company's performance in the industry.

Meta Platforms Background

Meta is the largest social media company in the world, boasting close to 4 billion monthly active users worldwide. The firm's "Family of Apps," its core business, consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. End users can leverage these applications for a variety of different purposes, from keeping in touch with friends to following celebrities and running digital businesses for free. Meta packages customer data, gleaned from its application ecosystem and sells ads to digital advertisers. While the firm has been investing heavily in its Reality Labs business, it remains a very small part of Meta's overall sales.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Meta Platforms Inc 29.54 9.78 11.20 12.0% $28.26 $39.55 20.63% Alphabet Inc 23.80 7.17 6.80 8.55% $35.74 $51.79 15.09% Baidu Inc 11.58 0.86 1.67 2.98% $9.27 $17.16 -2.58% Pinterest Inc 104.06 7.78 6.66 1.0% $-0.0 $0.71 17.71% Kanzhun Ltd 32.66 3.11 6.73 3.18% $0.33 $1.6 18.98% ZoomInfo Technologies Inc 348.67 2.15 3.20 1.35% $0.07 $0.26 -3.25% Yelp Inc 24.28 3.54 2.07 5.21% $0.06 $0.33 4.41% Weibo Corp 7 0.69 1.51 3.78% $0.14 $0.37 5.05% JOYY Inc 13.97 0.47 1.28 1.17% $0.06 $0.21 -1.48% Tripadvisor Inc 67.19 2.58 1.43 4.33% $0.1 $0.48 -0.19% Ziff Davis Inc 39.81 1.30 1.75 -2.68% $0.02 $0.3 3.69% Average 67.3 2.96 3.31 2.89% $4.58 $7.32 5.74%

After thoroughly examining Meta Platforms, the following trends can be inferred:

The stock's Price to Earnings ratio of 29.54 is lower than the industry average by 0.44x , suggesting potential value in the eyes of market participants.

It could be trading at a premium in relation to its book value, as indicated by its Price to Book ratio of 9.78 which exceeds the industry average by 3.3x .

The stock's relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 11.2 , surpassing the industry average by 3.38x , may indicate an aspect of overvaluation in terms of sales performance.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 12.0% that is 9.11% above the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The company exhibits higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $28.26 Billion , which is 6.17x above the industry average, implying stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher gross profit of $39.55 Billion , which indicates 5.4x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 20.63% is notably higher compared to the industry average of 5.74%, showcasing exceptional sales performance and strong demand for its products or services.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is an important measure to assess the financial structure and risk profile of a company.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By evaluating Meta Platforms against its top 4 peers in terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following observations arise:

When considering the debt-to-equity ratio, Meta Platforms exhibits a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers.

This indicates that the company has a favorable balance between debt and equity, with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, which can be perceived as a positive aspect by investors.

Key Takeaways

For Meta Platforms, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The high PB and PS ratios suggest strong market sentiment and revenue multiples. In terms of ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth, Meta Platforms outperforms industry peers, reflecting robust financial health and growth prospects.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.