$100 Invested In Burlington Stores 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Burlington Stores BURL has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 6.99% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 18.18%. Currently, Burlington Stores has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion.

Buying $100 In BURL: If an investor had bought $100 of BURL stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $532.82 today based on a price of $277.60 for BURL at the time of writing.

Burlington Stores's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.