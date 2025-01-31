$100 Invested In Fortinet 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Fortinet FTNT has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 19.59% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 31.87%. Currently, Fortinet has a market capitalization of $77.18 billion.

Buying $100 In FTNT: If an investor had bought $100 of FTNT stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $6,429.57 today based on a price of $100.70 for FTNT at the time of writing.

Fortinet's Performance Over Last 15 Years

