$100 Invested In Apollo Global Management 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Apollo Global Management APO has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 16.6% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 29.44%. Currently, Apollo Global Management has a market capitalization of $96.74 billion.

Buying $100 In APO: If an investor had bought $100 of APO stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $372.18 today based on a price of $170.98 for APO at the time of writing.

Apollo Global Management's Performance Over Last 5 Years

