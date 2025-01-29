$100 Invested In Texas Instruments 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Texas Instruments TXN has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 2.07% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 10.47%. Currently, Texas Instruments has a market capitalization of $165.08 billion.

Buying $100 In TXN: If an investor had bought $100 of TXN stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $729.70 today based on a price of $180.97 for TXN at the time of writing.

Texas Instruments's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

