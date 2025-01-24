$100 Invested In This Stock 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Modine Manufacturing MOD has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 64.79% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 78.0%. Currently, Modine Manufacturing has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion.

Buying $100 In MOD: If an investor had bought $100 of MOD stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $1,829.05 today based on a price of $132.24 for MOD at the time of writing.

Modine Manufacturing's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.