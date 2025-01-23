$100 Invested In Ciena 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Ciena CIEN has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 2.3% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.58%. Currently, Ciena has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion.

Buying $100 In CIEN: If an investor had bought $100 of CIEN stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $747.18 today based on a price of $98.18 for CIEN at the time of writing.

Ciena's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.