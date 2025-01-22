January 22, 2025 6:45 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Marathon Petroleum 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Marathon Petroleum MPC has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 1.2% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 12.78%. Currently, Marathon Petroleum has a market capitalization of $47.49 billion.

Buying $1000 In MPC: If an investor had bought $1000 of MPC stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $3,347.55 today based on a price of $147.75 for MPC at the time of writing.

Marathon Petroleum's Performance Over Last 10 Years

comp_fig

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

