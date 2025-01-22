Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Williams-Sonoma 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Williams-Sonoma WSM has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 10.6% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 22.71%. Currently, Williams-Sonoma has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion.

Buying $1000 In WSM: If an investor had bought $1000 of WSM stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $21,005.49 today based on a price of $211.10 for WSM at the time of writing.

Williams-Sonoma's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

