$100 Invested In This Stock 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Zoetis ZTS has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 2.96% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.38%. Currently, Zoetis has a market capitalization of $74.89 billion.

Buying $100 In ZTS: If an investor had bought $100 of ZTS stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $376.25 today based on a price of $166.00 for ZTS at the time of writing.

Zoetis's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

