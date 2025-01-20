Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Comfort Systems USA Stock In The Last 10 Years

Comfort Systems USA FIX has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 29.31% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 40.72%. Currently, Comfort Systems USA has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion.

Buying $100 In FIX: If an investor had bought $100 of FIX stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $3,032.99 today based on a price of $518.00 for FIX at the time of writing.

Comfort Systems USA's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

