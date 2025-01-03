Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Amphenol Stock In The Last 20 Years

Amphenol APH has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 10.67% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 19.06%. Currently, Amphenol has a market capitalization of $84.51 billion.

Buying $1000 In APH: If an investor had bought $1000 of APH stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $32,350.74 today based on a price of $70.10 for APH at the time of writing.

Amphenol's Performance Over Last 20 Years

