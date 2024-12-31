$100 Invested In This Stock 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

O'Reilly Automotive ORLY has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 13.69% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 22.01%. Currently, O'Reilly Automotive has a market capitalization of $68.46 billion.

Buying $100 In ORLY: If an investor had bought $100 of ORLY stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $5,331.83 today based on a price of $1185.80 for ORLY at the time of writing.

O'Reilly Automotive's Performance Over Last 20 Years

