$1000 Invested In This Stock 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Lululemon Athletica LULU has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 11.88% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 23.44%. Currently, Lululemon Athletica has a market capitalization of $46.95 billion.

Buying $1000 In LULU: If an investor had bought $1000 of LULU stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $24,028.28 today based on a price of $382.41 for LULU at the time of writing.

Lululemon Athletica's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.