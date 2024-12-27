$1000 Invested In Datadog 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Datadog DDOG has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 17.97% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 31.04%. Currently, Datadog has a market capitalization of $49.72 billion.

Buying $1000 In DDOG: If an investor had bought $1000 of DDOG stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $3,931.86 today based on a price of $146.34 for DDOG at the time of writing.

Datadog's Performance Over Last 5 Years

