December 27, 2024 5:15 PM 1 min read

$1000 Invested In Datadog 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Comments

Datadog DDOG has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 17.97% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 31.04%. Currently, Datadog has a market capitalization of $49.72 billion.

Buying $1000 In DDOG: If an investor had bought $1000 of DDOG stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $3,931.86 today based on a price of $146.34 for DDOG at the time of writing.

Datadog's Performance Over Last 5 Years

comp_fig

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

DDOG Logo
DDOGDatadog Inc
$146.34-0.83%
Overview Rating:
Speculative
50%
Technicals Analysis
100
0100
Financials Analysis
20
0100
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
NewsTrading IdeasBZI-POD
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing

Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.

Join Now: Free!

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2024 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved