Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Fluor Stock In The Last 5 Years

Fluor FLR has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 8.46% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 21.53%. Currently, Fluor has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion.

Buying $1000 In FLR: If an investor had bought $1000 of FLR stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,708.87 today based on a price of $50.06 for FLR at the time of writing.

Fluor's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.