Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Aflac Stock In The Last 10 Years

Aflac AFL has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 1.57% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 12.79%. Currently, Aflac has a market capitalization of $57.48 billion.

Buying $100 In AFL: If an investor had bought $100 of AFL stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $333.03 today based on a price of $103.24 for AFL at the time of writing.

Aflac's Performance Over Last 10 Years

