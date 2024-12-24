$1000 Invested In Alphabet 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Alphabet GOOGL has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 10.5% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 23.87%. Currently, Alphabet has a market capitalization of $2.40 trillion.

Buying $1000 In GOOGL: If an investor had bought $1000 of GOOGL stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,883.87 today based on a price of $196.15 for GOOGL at the time of writing.

Alphabet's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

