Here's How Much $100 Invested In GoDaddy 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

GoDaddy GDDY has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 11.24% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 24.84%. Currently, GoDaddy has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion.

Buying $100 In GDDY: If an investor had bought $100 of GDDY stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $305.24 today based on a price of $209.03 for GDDY at the time of writing.

GoDaddy's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.