$100 Invested In Chemed 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Chemed CHE has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 6.37% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.68%. Currently, Chemed has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion.

Buying $100 In CHE: If an investor had bought $100 of CHE stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $507.92 today based on a price of $540.12 for CHE at the time of writing.

Chemed's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

