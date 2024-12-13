If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

SPX Techs SPXC has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 11.87% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 25.45%. Currently, SPX Techs has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion.

Buying $1000 In SPXC: If an investor had bought $1000 of SPXC stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $3,074.32 today based on a price of $155.53 for SPXC at the time of writing.

SPX Techs's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

