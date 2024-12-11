Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Fabrinet 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Fabrinet FN has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 19.27% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 31.14%. Currently, Fabrinet has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion.

Buying $1000 In FN: If an investor had bought $1000 of FN stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $15,243.02 today based on a price of $240.23 for FN at the time of writing.

Fabrinet's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

