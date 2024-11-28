In today's fast-paced and competitive business landscape, it is essential for investors and industry enthusiasts to thoroughly analyze companies before making investment decisions. In this article, we will conduct a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Meta Platforms META against its key competitors in the Interactive Media & Services industry. By examining key financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Meta Platforms Background

Meta is the largest social media company in the world, boasting close to 4 billion monthly active users worldwide. The firm's "Family of Apps," its core business, consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. End users can leverage these applications for a variety of different purposes, from keeping in touch with friends to following celebrities and running digital businesses for free. Meta packages customer data, gleaned from its application ecosystem and sells ads to digital advertisers. While the firm has been investing heavily in its Reality Labs business, it remains a very small part of Meta's overall sales.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Meta Platforms Inc 27.07 8.80 9.63 9.77% $22.06 $33.21 18.87% Alphabet Inc 22.43 6.59 6.23 8.55% $35.74 $51.79 15.09% Baidu Inc 11 0.82 1.58 2.98% $9.27 $17.16 -2.58% Pinterest Inc 96.88 7.24 6.20 1.0% $-0.0 $0.71 17.71% Kanzhun Ltd 28.08 2.64 5.89 2.92% $0.36 $1.6 28.85% ZoomInfo Technologies Inc 363 2.24 3.33 1.35% $0.07 $0.26 -3.25% Ziff Davis Inc 43.19 1.41 1.90 -2.68% $0.02 $0.3 3.69% Yelp Inc 22.72 3.32 1.93 5.21% $0.06 $0.33 4.41% Weibo Corp 6.22 0.62 1.34 3.78% $0.14 $0.37 5.05% JOYY Inc 8.77 0.39 1.03 1.0% $0.05 $0.2 3.25% Tripadvisor Inc 53.38 2.05 1.14 4.33% $0.1 $0.48 -0.19% Cars.com Inc 33.32 2.53 1.85 3.75% $0.06 $0.15 3.05% Average 62.64 2.71 2.95 2.93% $4.17 $6.67 6.83%

Through a meticulous analysis of Meta Platforms, we can observe the following trends:

With a Price to Earnings ratio of 27.07 , which is 0.43x less than the industry average, the stock shows potential for growth at a reasonable price, making it an interesting consideration for market participants.

The elevated Price to Book ratio of 8.8 relative to the industry average by 3.25x suggests company might be overvalued based on its book value.

With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 9.63 , which is 3.26x the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 9.77% that is 6.84% above the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $22.06 Billion is 5.29x above the industry average, highlighting stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The company has higher gross profit of $33.21 Billion , which indicates 4.98x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 18.87% is notably higher compared to the industry average of 6.83%, showcasing exceptional sales performance and strong demand for its products or services.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a financial metric that helps determine the level of financial risk associated with a company's capital structure.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By analyzing Meta Platforms in relation to its top 4 peers based on the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights can be derived:

Meta Platforms exhibits a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers in the sector, as indicated by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.3 .

This suggests that the company has a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be seen as a positive aspect for investors.

Key Takeaways

The PE, PB, and PS ratios for Meta Platforms indicate that it may be undervalued compared to its peers in the Interactive Media & Services industry. On the other hand, Meta Platforms shows strong performance in terms of ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth, suggesting a competitive position within the industry.

