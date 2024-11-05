$100 Invested In Agilent Technologies 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Agilent Technologies A has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 1.96% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 12.85%. Currently, Agilent Technologies has a market capitalization of $39.86 billion.

Buying $100 In A: If an investor had bought $100 of A stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $335.90 today based on a price of $138.74 for A at the time of writing.

Agilent Technologies's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

