Here's How Much $100 Invested In Watsco 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Watsco WSO has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 4.06% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.01%. Currently, Watsco has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion.

Buying $100 In WSO: If an investor had bought $100 of WSO stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $941.37 today based on a price of $473.47 for WSO at the time of writing.

Watsco's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.