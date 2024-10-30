Chief Executive Officer Of SEI Inv Sold $749K In Stock

Disclosed on October 29, Ryan Hicke, Chief Executive Officer at SEI Inv SEIC, executed a substantial insider sell as per the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: After conducting a thorough analysis, Hicke sold 10,000 shares of SEI Inv. This information was disclosed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday. The total transaction value is $749,000.

SEI Inv's shares are actively trading at $76.82, experiencing a up of 0.81% during Wednesday's morning session.

About SEI Inv

SEI Investments provides investment processing, management, and operations services to financial institutions, asset managers, asset owners, and financial advisors in four material segments: private banks, investment advisors, institutional investors, and investment managers. SEI also has a minority interest in LSV Asset Management, a value equity asset manager with about $99 billion in assets under management. As of December 2023, SEI (including LSV) manages, administers, or advises about $1.4 trillion in assets.

Key Indicators: SEI Inv's Financial Health

Revenue Growth: SEI Inv's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 3.55%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Analyzing Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company issues a cost efficiency warning with a low gross margin of 53.73% , indicating potential difficulties in maintaining profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): SEI Inv's EPS reflects a decline, falling below the industry average with a current EPS of 1.2.

Debt Management: SEI Inv's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.01.

Valuation Overview:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: SEI Inv's P/E ratio of 18.36 is below the industry average, suggesting the stock may be undervalued.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a P/S ratio of 4.9 below industry standards, the stock shows potential undervaluation, making it an appealing investment option for those focusing on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): The company's EV/EBITDA ratio of 11.42 trails industry averages, indicating a potential disparity in market valuation that could be advantageous for investors.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Uncovering the Importance of Insider Activity

Insightful as they may be, insider transactions should be considered alongside a thorough examination of other investment criteria.

From a legal standpoint, the term "insider" pertains to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as outlined in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to inform the public of their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

A company insider's new purchase is a indicator of their positive anticipation for a rise in the stock.

While insider sells may not necessarily reflect a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Important Transaction Codes

Delving into transactions, investors typically prioritize those unfolding in the open market, as precisely outlined in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.