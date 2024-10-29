If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 15 Years Ago, You Would Have $100,000 Today

Fair Isaac FICO has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 24.16% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 36.26%. Currently, Fair Isaac has a market capitalization of $49.55 billion.

Buying $1000 In FICO: If an investor had bought $1000 of FICO stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $99,549.98 today based on a price of $2021.00 for FICO at the time of writing.

Fair Isaac's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

