$1000 Invested In This Stock 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth $19,000 Today

Arista Networks ANET has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 22.7% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 33.92%. Currently, Arista Networks has a market capitalization of $125.90 billion.

Buying $1000 In ANET: If an investor had bought $1000 of ANET stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $18,706.97 today based on a price of $400.75 for ANET at the time of writing.

Arista Networks's Performance Over Last 10 Years

