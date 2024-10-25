$1000 Invested In This Stock 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth $13,000 Today

Chemed CHE has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 6.88% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 18.99%. Currently, Chemed has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion.

Buying $1000 In CHE: If an investor had bought $1000 of CHE stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $13,304.94 today based on a price of $602.98 for CHE at the time of writing.

Chemed's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

