Here's How Much $100 Invested In Costco Wholesale 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Costco Wholesale COST has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 7.92% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 20.08%. Currently, Costco Wholesale has a market capitalization of $397.66 billion.

Buying $100 In COST: If an investor had bought $100 of COST stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $1,580.32 today based on a price of $897.50 for COST at the time of writing.

Costco Wholesale's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

