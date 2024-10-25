Fiserv Board Member Sold $8.08M In Company Stock

Doyle Simons, Board Member at Fiserv FI, disclosed an insider sell on October 24, according to a recent SEC filing.

What Happened: Simons's recent move involves selling 40,000 shares of Fiserv. This information is documented in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday. The total value is $8,078,800.

Fiserv shares are trading down 0.25% at $202.78 at the time of this writing on Friday morning.

Discovering Fiserv: A Closer Look

Fiserv is a leading provider of core processing and complementary services, such as electronic funds transfer, payment processing, and loan processing, for us banks and credit unions, with a focus on small and midsize banks. Through the merger with First Data in 2019, Fiserv also provides payment processing services for merchants. About 10% of the company's revenue is generated internationally.

Financial Milestones: Fiserv's Journey

Revenue Growth: Fiserv's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 7.02%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Navigating Financial Profits:

Gross Margin: The company maintains a high gross margin of 61.51% , indicating strong cost management and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): With an EPS below industry norms, Fiserv exhibits below-average bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 0.98.

Debt Management: Fiserv's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.92, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Understanding Financial Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: Fiserv's stock is currently priced at a premium level, as reflected in the higher-than-average P/E ratio of 39.25 .

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: A higher-than-average P/S ratio of 5.96 suggests overvaluation in the eyes of investors, considering sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Fiserv's EV/EBITDA ratio stands at 16.1, surpassing industry benchmarks. This places the company in a position with a higher-than-average market valuation.

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Exploring the Significance of Insider Trading

Insider transactions are not the sole determinant of investment choices, but they are a factor worth considering.

Within the legal framework, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as per Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

The initiation of a new purchase by a company insider serves as a strong indication that they expect the stock to rise.

However, insider sells may not always signal a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

Important Transaction Codes

When analyzing transactions, investors tend to focus on those in the open market, detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase,while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

