TD Synnex Chief Legal Officer Trades Company's Stock

It was reported on October 21, that DAVID VETTER, Chief Legal Officer at TD Synnex SNX executed a significant insider sell, according to an SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday showed that VETTER sold 20,000 shares of TD Synnex. The total transaction amounted to $2,462,800.

Tracking the Tuesday's morning session, TD Synnex shares are trading at $120.75, showing a down of 0.0%.

About TD Synnex

TD Synnex Corp is a distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. The company aggregates and distributes IT hardware, software, and systems including personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, server and datacenter infrastructure, hybrid cloud, security, networking, communications and storage solutions, and system components. Its geographical segments include, the Americas, Europe, and APJ.

Financial Insights: TD Synnex

Revenue Growth: TD Synnex's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 August, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 5.19%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company shows a low gross margin of 6.54% , indicating concerns regarding cost management and overall profitability relative to its industry counterparts.

Earnings per Share (EPS): TD Synnex's EPS is significantly higher than the industry average. The company demonstrates a robust bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 2.09.

Debt Management: TD Synnex's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.5, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Exploring Valuation Metrics Landscape:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The current P/E ratio of 15.66 is below industry norms, indicating potential undervaluation and presenting an investment opportunity.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a lower-than-average P/S ratio of 0.18 , the stock presents an attractive valuation, potentially signaling a buying opportunity for investors interested in sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With an EV/EBITDA ratio lower than industry averages at 8.62, TD Synnex could be considered undervalued.

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

Why Insider Transactions Are Important

While insider transactions should not be the sole basis for making investment decisions, they can play a significant role in an investor's decision-making process.

Within the legal framework, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as per Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

The initiation of a new purchase by a company insider serves as a strong indication that they expect the stock to rise.

However, insider sells may not always signal a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

Understanding Crucial Transaction Codes

Taking a closer look at transactions, investors often prioritize those unfolding in the open market, meticulously cataloged in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C denotes the conversion of an option, and transaction code A signifies a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of TD Synnex's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.