Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Allstate Stock In The Last 15 Years

Allstate ALL has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 1.28% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 13.28%. Currently, Allstate has a market capitalization of $51.36 billion.

Buying $100 In ALL: If an investor had bought $100 of ALL stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $639.30 today based on a price of $194.50 for ALL at the time of writing.

Allstate's Performance Over Last 15 Years

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.