Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Chemed Stock In The Last 20 Years

Chemed CHE has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 7.74% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.29%. Currently, Chemed has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion.

Buying $1000 In CHE: If an investor had bought $1000 of CHE stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $20,748.94 today based on a price of $610.18 for CHE at the time of writing.

Chemed's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.