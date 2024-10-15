If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 20 Years Ago, You Would Have $24,000 Today

EQT EQT has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 8.66% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.33%. Currently, EQT has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion.

Buying $1000 In EQT: If an investor had bought $1000 of EQT stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $24,214.10 today based on a price of $36.30 for EQT at the time of writing.

EQT's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

