Here's How Much $100 Invested In SS&C Techs Hldgs 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

SS&C Techs Hldgs SSNC has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 1.26% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 13.18%. Currently, SS&C Techs Hldgs has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion.

Buying $100 In SSNC: If an investor had bought $100 of SSNC stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $339.01 today based on a price of $73.82 for SSNC at the time of writing.

SS&C Techs Hldgs's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.