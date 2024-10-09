Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Progressive Stock In The Last 20 Years

Progressive PGR has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 4.33% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 12.88%. Currently, Progressive has a market capitalization of $146.89 billion.

Buying $1000 In PGR: If an investor had bought $1000 of PGR stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $11,603.89 today based on a price of $250.76 for PGR at the time of writing.

Progressive's Performance Over Last 20 Years

