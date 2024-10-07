Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Abercrombie & Fitch 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Abercrombie & Fitch ANF has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 3.1% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.87%. Currently, Abercrombie & Fitch has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion.

Buying $1000 In ANF: If an investor had bought $1000 of ANF stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $4,118.54 today based on a price of $137.93 for ANF at the time of writing.

Abercrombie & Fitch's Performance Over Last 10 Years

