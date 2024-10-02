Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Novavax 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Novavax NVAX has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 10.54% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 25.09%. Currently, Novavax has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion.

Buying $1000 In NVAX: If an investor had bought $1000 of NVAX stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,898.22 today based on a price of $14.52 for NVAX at the time of writing.

Novavax's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.