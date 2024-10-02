Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Johnson Controls Intl 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Johnson Controls Intl JCI has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 1.25% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 13.04%. Currently, Johnson Controls Intl has a market capitalization of $50.81 billion.

Buying $1000 In JCI: If an investor had bought $1000 of JCI stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $6,395.71 today based on a price of $76.06 for JCI at the time of writing.

Johnson Controls Intl's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

