Here's How Much $100 Invested In Capricor Therapeutics 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Capricor Therapeutics CAPR has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 18.63% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 32.85%. Currently, Capricor Therapeutics has a market capitalization of $491.34 million.

Buying $100 In CAPR: If an investor had bought $100 of CAPR stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $393.89 today based on a price of $13.90 for CAPR at the time of writing.

Capricor Therapeutics's Performance Over Last 5 Years

The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

