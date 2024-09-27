Here's How Much $100 Invested In Linde 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Linde LIN has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 6.27% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 20.57%. Currently, Linde has a market capitalization of $229.42 billion.

Buying $100 In LIN: If an investor had bought $100 of LIN stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $248.02 today based on a price of $480.45 for LIN at the time of writing.

Linde's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.