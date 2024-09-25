$100 Invested In This Stock 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth $300 Today

UBS Gr UBS has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 7.69% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 21.91%. Currently, UBS Gr has a market capitalization of $96.19 billion.

Buying $100 In UBS: If an investor had bought $100 of UBS stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $265.25 today based on a price of $30.00 for UBS at the time of writing.

UBS Gr's Performance Over Last 5 Years

