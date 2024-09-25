Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Travelers Companies 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Travelers Companies TRV has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 1.85% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 10.23%. Currently, Travelers Companies has a market capitalization of $53.86 billion.

Buying $1000 In TRV: If an investor had bought $1000 of TRV stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $7,052.22 today based on a price of $236.32 for TRV at the time of writing.

Travelers Companies's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

