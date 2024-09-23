If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 20 Years Ago, You Would Have $14,000 Today

Biomarin Pharmaceutical BMRN has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 5.46% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 13.94%. Currently, Biomarin Pharmaceutical has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion.

Buying $1000 In BMRN: If an investor had bought $1000 of BMRN stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $13,575.00 today based on a price of $70.59 for BMRN at the time of writing.

Biomarin Pharmaceutical's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.