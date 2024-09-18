$100 Invested In This Stock 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth $9,400 Today

Broadcom AVGO has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 23.46% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 35.31%. Currently, Broadcom has a market capitalization of $759.91 billion.

Buying $100 In AVGO: If an investor had bought $100 of AVGO stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $9,384.48 today based on a price of $163.25 for AVGO at the time of writing.

Broadcom's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.