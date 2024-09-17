Sell Alert: Hiebler Jessica M Cashes Out $50K In T. Rowe Price Gr Stock

It was reported on September 16, that Hiebler Jessica M, Principal Accounting Officer at T. Rowe Price Gr TROW executed a significant insider sell, according to an SEC filing.

What Happened: M's decision to sell 484 shares of T. Rowe Price Gr was revealed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday. The total value of the sale is $50,689.

During Tuesday's morning session, T. Rowe Price Gr shares down by 0.0%, currently priced at $105.86.

All You Need to Know About T. Rowe Price Gr

T. Rowe Price provides asset-management services for individual and institutional investors. It offers a broad range of no-load us and international stock, hybrid, bond, and money market funds. At the end of July 2024, the firm had $1.587 trillion in managed assets, composed of equity (51%), balanced (34%), fixed-income and money market (12%), and alternative (3%) offerings. Approximately two thirds of managed assets are held in retirement-based accounts, which provides T. Rowe Price with a somewhat stickier client base than most of its peers. The firm also manages private accounts, provides retirement planning advice, and offers discount brokerage and trust services. The company is primarily a us-based asset manager, deriving just under 9% of its AUM from overseas.

T. Rowe Price Gr: A Financial Overview

Revenue Growth: T. Rowe Price Gr's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 7.65%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Evaluating Earnings Performance:

Gross Margin: The company shows a low gross margin of 52.59% , suggesting potential challenges in cost control and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): The company excels with an EPS that surpasses the industry average. With a current EPS of 2.11, T. Rowe Price Gr showcases strong earnings per share.

Debt Management: T. Rowe Price Gr's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.03.

Valuation Overview:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: T. Rowe Price Gr's P/E ratio of 12.5 is below the industry average, suggesting the stock may be undervalued.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a lower-than-average P/S ratio of 3.49 , the stock presents an attractive valuation, potentially signaling a buying opportunity for investors interested in sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): The company's EV/EBITDA ratio 7.61 is below the industry average, indicating that it may be relatively undervalued compared to peers.

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

The Importance of Insider Transactions

Insightful as they may be, insider transactions should be considered alongside a thorough examination of other investment criteria.

In the realm of legality, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Notably, when a company insider makes a new purchase, it is considered an indicator of their positive expectations for the stock.

Conversely, insider sells may not necessarily signal a bearish stance on the stock and can be motivated by various factors.

A Closer Look at Important Transaction Codes

Delving into transactions, investors typically prioritize those unfolding in the open market, as precisely outlined in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

