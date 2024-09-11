If You Invested $100 In This Stock 20 Years Ago, You Would Have $1,100 Today

Steel Dynamics STLD has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 4.8% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 12.98%. Currently, Steel Dynamics has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion.

Buying $100 In STLD: If an investor had bought $100 of STLD stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $1,144.90 today based on a price of $108.74 for STLD at the time of writing.

Steel Dynamics's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

