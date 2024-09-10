$1000 Invested In This Stock 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth $7,100 Today

Valero Energy VLO has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 2.36% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 13.83%. Currently, Valero Energy has a market capitalization of $43.02 billion.

Buying $1000 In VLO: If an investor had bought $1000 of VLO stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $7,112.02 today based on a price of $134.28 for VLO at the time of writing.

Valero Energy's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.